Death investigation underway in Burke County, deputies say

A death investigation is underway in Burke County Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to reports of an assault near Icard, when they found a man lying on the road. Authorities said they performed CPR but the man had already died.

Neighbor told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that deputies had been called to the area several times and were not surprised to see them back out there.

“Not that street, not at all. It goes on all the time,” said neighbor Hal Dameron.

At this point, deputies have not said how the man died or released his identity.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this story for updates.

