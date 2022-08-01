Death investigation underway in Charlestown

Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning.

The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the area.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

