Death investigation underway in Edmonds

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Edmonds on Friday.

Police were called to the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West.

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased at the scene.

Police said a man who called 911 was detained.

Investigators have not released any information about what might have happened.

The medical examiner was called to the scene and will determine the woman’s cause and manner of death.

Police said there is no active threat to the community.