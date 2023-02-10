Death investigation underway in Fort Mill, deputies say

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Fort Mill.

Someone made the discovery around 7 p.m. Thursday night on Dobys Bridge Rd. near the Massey subdivision.

Limited information is available on the death, but the deputies said there was no immediate danger to the public. The investigation shut down the surrounding road for several hours.

Channel 9 is working to learn more information and will provide updates as they come in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

