Man shot, killed in Jacksonville Beach, police say

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

According to police, at around 7:25 a.m., officers found an unresponsive man near 1st Avenue South and 10th Street South.

The investigation is still active, but police said there is no active threat to the public.

The man was not identified by police, as officers are still working to notify his family.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

