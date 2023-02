Kent police are investigating a death at a motel.

The death occurred at the Kent Valley Motel off Central Avenue North between the Marlatt Funeral Home and Kent Memorial Park.

The first reports about the death came in before midnight Tuesday.

Details are limited, but according to KIRO 7′s partners at KIRO News Radio, at least two people were shot.

It’s unclear if both people died.

It is also unknown if any arrests were made or if there is a suspect.