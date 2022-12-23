Death investigation underway in Madison County

Dec. 22—On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the request of Huntsville Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a death investigation that occurred on Dawson Terrace Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police and United States Marshals were in the area attempting to serve an arrest warrant on, Deontae Shelton, 28. Shelton fled the residence with a firearm and took his own life.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, findings will be

turned over to the Madison County District Attorney's Office.