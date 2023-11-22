Death investigation underway after a man and 6-year-old boy discovered deceased in Logan Square neighborhood

Officers responding to a wellbeing check Tuesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood found a 40-year-old man and a boy, 6, dead inside of a bedroom, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 3500 block of West Lyndale Street and discovered a boy and a man in an advanced state of decomposition inside of a bedroom.

The victims were identified as Josean D. Cano, and Samuel Cano, 6, of the Lyndale Street address, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A death investigation was launched pending autopsy results. Detectives were investigating.