Death investigation underway after man found shot in Orange Mound, police say

A death investigation is underway after Memphis Police found a man dead in Orange Mound.

Officers responded to a man down call early Thursday morning.

They found an unresponsive man on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

