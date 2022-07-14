Death investigation underway after man found shot in Orange Mound, police say
A death investigation is underway after Memphis Police found a man dead in Orange Mound.
Officers responded to a man down call early Thursday morning.
They found an unresponsive man on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
No suspect information was released.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
