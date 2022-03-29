Death investigation underway after man hit by train in Hall County

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn how a man ended up being hit and killed by a train Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to Atlanta Highway and Memorial Park Drive around 8: 30 p.m. in reference to someone being hit by a train.

Investigators later identified the man as Viviano Perez Ixcoy, who lived in Gainesville, but was originally from Guatemala.

The area surrounding Atlanta Highway and Memorial Park Drive was shut down for several hours on Monday night, but has since been cleared.

Deputies say they are still investigating the surroundings of the incident.

