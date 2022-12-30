Death investigation underway in Medford

State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.

One person died in the fire, which broke out in an apparent homeless encampment, the spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed multiple cruisers and fire trucks at the scene, as well as an Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s SUV.

State police detectives, Medford police and fire officials are conducting the investigation.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

