Death investigation underway in Medford

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

A death investigation is underway in Medford, State Police say.

Three homes on Emery Street are blocked off with caution tape.

The focus appears to be on the green house in the middle.

State Police are at the scene. Officers have been in and out of the home, taking pictures and look to be gathering evidence.

Neighbors tell Boston 25 they do not know what is going on, but they are concerned about the crime scene.

A death investigation is underway on Emery Street in Medford.
A death investigation is underway on Emery Street in Medford.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories