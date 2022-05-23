Death investigation underway in Medford

A death investigation is underway in Medford, State Police say.

Three homes on Emery Street are blocked off with caution tape.

The focus appears to be on the green house in the middle.

BREAKING: Mass State Police say this is a death investigation at this home in Medford. Gathering more details for @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ELnk1VZMRF — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) May 23, 2022

State Police are at the scene. Officers have been in and out of the home, taking pictures and look to be gathering evidence.

Neighbors tell Boston 25 they do not know what is going on, but they are concerned about the crime scene.

A death investigation is underway on Emery Street in Medford.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW