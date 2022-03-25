Death investigation underway in Merritt Island after woman found dead in home

A death investigation is underway in Merritt Island after deputies said a woman was found dead in a home on Merritt Island.

Deputies said they arrived at the home on Topaz Court after reports of a disturbance around 3:20 p.m. A woman was found dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the woman was targeted and that there is no danger to the general public.

Deputies said they are interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances of the woman’s death.

Deputies have not made any arrests in the case and are not releasing the woman’s name at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call Agent Sam Grimes of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). All calls to CRIMELINE are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

