Death investigation underway after missing Etowah County man found

A man reported missing since Feb. 3 has been found, Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said, and his death is now under investigation.

During the last three days the sheriff's office had been searching for Timothy Brandon Brady, reported missing Feb. 8. Searches were focused in the general area around his residence in the Fords Valley area of Ball Play/Hokes Bluff.

A body was found Saturday, according to ECSO Capt. Josh Morgan, and has been identified as Brady.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

Horton expressed his thanks to the public for their help with tips, and the agencies assisting: Hokes Bluff police and fire departments, State Conservation Officers, NorthEast Alabama Mounted Services, Madison County Sheriff's Office and private search and cadaver dogs.

