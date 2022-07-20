Death investigation underway after missing person call in north Charlotte, police say

Detectives began a death investigation Tuesday night in north Charlotte, police said.

Authorities tweeted about the death investigation on Tumbling Brook Lane off Reames Road at about 9:50 p.m.

ALSO READ: 5 hurt, including 2 children, in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

Prior to the death investigation, MEDIC said they responded to a missing persons call at that location. The patient was found and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch below: Business owner feels threatened after disturbing video shows strangers trespassing on property)