Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said no further information was available.
KIRO 7 is working to get details.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.
More news from KIRO 7
Georgia college student killed by propeller moments after stepping out of date-night plane
‘Mommy tricked the lady’: Parent who took off with 5-year-old during supervised visit charged
Man accused of kidnapping estranged wife in Lacey, hiding her in woods, now in custody
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com