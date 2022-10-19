Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said no further information was available.

KIRO 7 is working to get details.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP