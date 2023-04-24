Death investigation underway in northwest Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Authorities said around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers received reports of a person shot on Paines Avenue NW.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and if anyone has been taken into custody.

Homicide investigators are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

