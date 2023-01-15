Death investigation underway after Orange County woman found unresponsive, deputies say

A death investigation is underway after deputies respond to a domestic disturbance in Orange County.

Deputies responded to a call on the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When deputies arrived, they found a woman in her 40s, unresponsive. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to deputies, the suspect, a man in his 50s, ran from the scene.

Read: Temps stay below average Sunday, plenty of sunshine

Deputies said the man was later apprehended.

No other information has been released at this time.

Read: Sheriff: Arrests made after stolen SUV rams Polk County deputy car, causes Osceola County crash

This remains an active investigation.

Read: Suspects in stolen SUV cause fatal crash in Osceola County, deputies say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.