Death investigation underway in Palm Bay after body found in area known as “The Compound”

Palm Bay police are investigating after a dead person was found Saturday evening in the undeveloped area of land known as “The Compound.”

According to the police department, the body was found at approximately 6 p.m. in area of Absher Way and Sapodilla Dr. in the northern section of The Compound.

Police have not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body, citing the open nature of their investigation.

They’re asking anyone who may have information about the victim or how they got there to call the police department at (321) 952-3463.

To remain anonymous, information can be relayed through Crimeline here or by calling (800) 423-8477.

“The Compound” is a roughly 2,800-acre stretch of land in the southwestern part of Palm Bay. It’s largely undeveloped with the exception of approximately 200 miles of paved roadways.

The area has been used increasingly for recreational and often times illegal activities

Just last month, Palm Bay police announced they were investigating the discovery of another body in The Compound as a homicide.

In that case, they declined to share any identifying information about the victim or a possible cause of death, again citing the active, open nature of the investigation at the time. That investigation is ongoing.

