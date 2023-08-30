UPDATE: Death investigation underway after reported crash in Sidney

A death investigation is underway after a reported crash in Sidney Wednesday.

Sidney police confirmed that law enforcement is on scene of an investigation in the 1600 block of Ferguson Court.

Police were called to respond after a crash reportedly involving a semi, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Sidney police on scene confirmed that they are investigating the death of an adult male.

Additional details were not immediately available.

