Death investigation underway in Robeson County, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in the 2000 block of Philadelphus Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide and crime scene investigators along with deputies are currently on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Details are limited at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.

