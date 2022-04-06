Police say Christian Jones suffered a gunshot wound before crashing into this wall in the 3400 block of Bassett Road Wednesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man killed in a shooting in East Price Hill early Wednesday morning has been identified, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded around 1:28 a.m. to a report of a person shot and a crash in the 3400 block of Bassett Road, police said in a news release.

Police arrived to find 28-year-old Christian Jones suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel declared Jones dead at the scene, the release states.

Police said the investigation into Jones' death is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify man killed in East Price Hill shooting, vehicle crash