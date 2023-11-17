Death investigation underway in Steele Creek: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway Friday morning in the Steele Creek area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers said a man has been pronounced dead in the 8900 block of South Tryon Street.

Details are limited at this time.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for further information.

MORE FROM QCN

Crime & Public Safety

This is a developing story ; check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.