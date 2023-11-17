Death investigation underway in Steele Creek: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway Friday morning in the Steele Creek area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Officers said a man has been pronounced dead in the 8900 block of South Tryon Street.
Details are limited at this time.
Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for further information.
MORE FROM QCN
Crime & Public Safety
Death investigation underway in Steele Creek: CMPD
Pilot Mountain police chief accused of defrauding nonprofits for years
Hickory woman fighting for her life after pulled from burning car in crash on NC 16 in Catawba County
This is a developing story ; check back for updates.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.