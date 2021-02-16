Death investigation underway at Tarrant jail after inmate dies during hospital stay

An inmate at the Tarrant County jail died on Monday during a lengthy stay at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

The 77-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, had underlying health conditions and was taken to the hospital on Sept. 4 for treatment, Lt. Jennifer Gabbert wrote in a news release.

The inmate, who remained hospitalized for five months, tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 2, Gabbert said.

He was originally booked into the jail on Aug. 13 on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child with a $75,000 bond. He was convicted of the charges but had not yet been transferred to the Texas Department of Corrections, Gabbert said.

The Texas Rangers investigate all in-custody deaths at the jail.

This is the second man to die in custody of the jail in 2021. Cedric Teal died on Jan. 2 after contracting COVID-19.