Death investigation underway in Terre Haute

Apr. 27—Terre Haute police and Vigo County coroner's officials are awaiting DNA results to determine if a body found April 17 is that of a woman who had been reported missing from a skilled nursing facility in late March.

A little before 5 p.m. March 31, 59-year-old Teresa Joy was reported missing from Southwood Health Center, 2222 E. Margret Drive, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.

She'd left about 8:30 the night before, an employee told police. While she did live there, it was not unusual for her to leave, the employee said. However, this time she did not sign out. Also, the employee said, Joy told another employee goodbye before leaving.

Police were investigating her absence as a missing person case, according to a late Wednesday post on the THPD's Facebook page.

About 9:20 a.m. April 17, a crew hired to cut grass at 1600 Lockport reported they'd found what appeared to be a human body in a wooded area on a partially fenced property.

Officers arrived and located a female body in an advanced state of decomposition. Police and coroner's personnel processed the scene. About 3 p.m. that day, an autopsy was conducted, and items were collected for further testing.

While the initial autopsy provided no obvious signs of a homicide, city police said, other tests are pending review by the Vigo County Coroner's Office.

Police said that while much of what has been observed and documented suggests a strong connection between Teresa Joy and the body discovered, the advanced state of decomposition means DNA testing is necessary to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Gant at 812-244-2651.