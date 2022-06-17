Police investigate suspected murder in Webster

In the central Massachusetts town of Webster, state and local police are investigating the apparent murder of a man found near the front door of the Big Lots store on East Main Street.

Authorities say they were first alerted to the case when a man walked into Webster Police Headquarters at about 2:45 Friday morning, telling them that there was a man sleeping in front of the store.

Responding police made the grim discovery.

I asked Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early if foul play was suspected.

“It appears that way, but we do have to wait for cause and manner of death to come back, Bob. We should have that pretty soon,” Early said.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, police did not release the victim’s name.

But people near the scene were concerned that the victim might a homeless man who is a familiar sight at the Big Lots store, and at other nearby commercial landmarks.

“That is his corner and it is very gut-wrenching to see that corner taped off like that, because that’s my buddy,” said Angel Lopez. “He was very, very genuine. He was very nice guy. He was homeless, but he chose to be homeless. He was very smart.”

The State Medical Examiner will determine how the man died.

Webster Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

