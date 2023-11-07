Death investigation underway after worker electrocuted at AT&T building in Cambridge

A death investigation is underway after officials say a worker was electrocuted at an AT&T building in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an electrocution at 250 Bent Street around 8:30 a.m. found a worker who was in need of immediate medical treatment, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.

CPR was performed on the 44-year-old Sturbridge man, who was then rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The worker’s name hasn’t been released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man, a subcontractor, was working on an emergency lighting conduit when he was electrocuted, Ryan and Elow said.

In a statement, AT&T spokesperson Karen Twomey told Boston 25, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of this contractor’s employee, and our thoughts are with this person’s family, friends and colleagues. We’re working closely with investigators and the contractor to determine what happened here.”

State police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are assisting with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

