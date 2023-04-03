Death of Irvo Otieno, Black man who died while in Va. police custody, ruled homicide by asphyxiation

Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man who died at a state mental facility in Virginia while he was restrained by 10 people, died from homicide by asphyxiation, according to a medical examiner’s autopsy released Monday.

Seven police officers and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Otieno’s death at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County, Va., on March 6.

The state coroner’s office ruled Otieno died from “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints” and that the manner of death was homicide.

“The official cause and manner of death is not surprising to us as it corroborates what the world witnessed in the video,” said Otieno family attorneys Ben Crump and Mark Krudys. “In a chilling parallel to George Floyd’s killing, Irvo was held down and excessively restrained to death when he should have been provided medical help and compassion.”

Otieno was placed in police custody on March 3, when he was transported to a central Virginia hospital for mental health treatment. Police claimed he assaulted officers while at the hospital and was taken to a local jail.

His family has argued the jail trip never should’ve happened given Otieno’s need for medical treatment. He was taken from jail to Central State Hospital, about 20 miles south of downtown Richmond, on March 6.

Surveillance video from the hospital shows Otieno entering a room accompanied by numerous cops and hospital personnel. The authorities sit Otieno down on the floor, then he appears to move and they pile on and restrain him for 11 minutes.

Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputies Randy Boyer, Dwayne Bramble, Jermaine Branch, Bradley Disse, Tabitha Levere, Brandon Rodgers and Kaiyell Sanders — along with Central State Hospital employees Darian Blackwell, Wavie Jones and Sadarius Williams — have all posted bond and await pre-trial hearings.

