The death of Jeffrey Epstein: Fact, fiction, confusion and a warden reassigned

Conflicting information attempting to detail the final minutes of Jeffrey Epstein's life emerged Tuesday as authorities sought to determine how the disgraced financier and registered sex offender managed to kill himself or otherwise die amid the tight security of a federal lockup.

CBS News reported that shouting and shrieking was heard from Epstein's cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center on the morning he died. Guards attempted to revive Epstein while saying "Breathe, Epstein, breathe," the news outlet reported – but cited no sources.

A lawyer for an inmate locked up a few cells away, however, said his client heard nothing out of the ordinary on Saturday morning.

"Nobody heard anything," lawyer Bruce Barket told NBC News on Tuesday. "It was a silent act."

Barket, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY, represents Nicholas Tartaglione, a former upstate New York police officer awaiting trial on murder charges that could result in the death penalty. Tartaglione was a cellmate of Epstein, himself awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges when he was placed on suicide watch three weeks ago. He had been found in his cell with bruises on his neck, and attempted suicide was one possible explanation.

Epstein, 66, was later returned to the jail's special housing unit but apparently had no cellmate. He was found "unresponsive in his cell shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday and was rushed to a hospital. Authorities have released few details on his death, but the MCC referred to it as an apparent suicide.

Barbara Sampson, the city's chief medical examiner, said an autopsy on Epstein was performed and that a ruling on the cause of death was pending.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced that two staffers at the MCC were placed on leave and the warden was temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of investigations into Epstein's death.

Guards on the unit are now suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were making the checks, another person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press.

In the past, guards at both federal and state prisons have faced criminal charges over false entries in duty logs that were discovered after something went wrong with a prisoner.

Surveillance video reviewed after the death showed guards never made some of the checks noted in the log, according to the person, who also wasn’t authorized to disclose information and spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Death draws multiple investigations

Epstein's death prompted outrage from victims, federal authorities and even Congress. Attorney General William Barr said he was "appalled" – and angered. The FBI and the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General are among agencies probing the incident.

The House Judiciary Committee also is looking into the matter. On Monday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., sent the Bureau of Prisons' acting director a letter with 23 questions about Epstein's confinement and removal from suicide watch.

"The apparent suicide of this high-profile and – if allegations are proven to be accurate – particularly reprehensible individual while in the federal government's custody demonstrates severe miscarriages of or deficiencies in inmate protocol and has allowed the deceased to ultimately evade facing justice," the lawmakers said in their letter to Hugh Hurwitz.

Staffing at the MCC is an issue

Serene Gregg, president of the MCC’s prison workers’ union, says staffing vacancies force correctional officers to work three or four overtime shifts per week. Prison officials assign teachers, counselors and cooks to cover officer shifts, she said, adding that the workers who discovered Epstein on Saturday had not been routinely assigned to that area of the detention center.