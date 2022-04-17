Death of KC man with internal injuries ruled a homicide by Medical Examiner’s Office

A man found suffering from internal injuries at a residential facility has died, Kansas City police said on Saturday.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled his death a homicide.

Police were dispatched after 7 p.m. on Friday night to a residential facility in the 1500 block of Campbell Street to calls of a man injured and seeking help from Emergency Medical Services, according to police officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from unknown injuries. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Drake said.

He died at the hospital as a result of his internal injuries, she said.

Detectives identified a subject of interest after speaking with witnesses and investigating the scene. They will be presenting evidence and awaiting charges from the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with further information on the incident can call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the department’s Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.