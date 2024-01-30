Death of Keyser motorist under investigation

Jan. 30—KEYSER, W.Va. — Autopsy results are being awaited in the investigation of the death of a Keyser area man who died Sunday after his vehicle traveled off the roadway and became partially submerged in water in a ditch on Parkview Drive, according to the Keyser Police Department.

Orville Broadwater, 77, was taken to Potomac Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead following the 12:55 p.m. crash that occurred in the area just past the West End playground, police said.

Broadwater was operating a 2008 Honda Pilot and there were no other occupants.

The investigation by Keyser Police is continuing as autopsy results are being awaited from the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston.