‘Death knell for buy-to-let’ as mortgage rates near 7 per cent

Buy to Let Mortgages

NatWest will raise interest rates for landlords to close to 7 per cent following another day of turmoil in the mortgage market.

The bank will increase rates by as much as 1.57 percentage points from Tuesday – adding more than £300-a-month to a typical loan.

It comes as two-year gilt yields shot up on Monday, peaking near levels seen last September following the mini-Budget chaos which destabilised swap rates and sent mortgage rates soaring.

Brokers say many landlords – particularly in London – will not pass the stress tests for NatWest’s soon-to-land deals, with rates set to be as high as 6.79pc. A Bank of England official also warned of the pain ahead for tenants whose rents could be set to rise.

Lewis Shaw, of brokerage Riverside mortgages, said the move by the bank was “extremely worrying”. He added: “This could sound the death knell for buy-to-let, at least with NatWest.”

Gilt yields rose to levels today not seen since the turmoil after last year’s mini-Budget, with financial markets charging the Government more than 4.6pc to borrow for two years – closing in on last September’s peak cost of just over 4.7pc in September.

Analysts said the high supply of gilts, from heavy Government borrowing and the Bank of England’s sale of bonds which it bought under quantitative easing, is combining with caution from buyers to push up yields on short- and long-term government bonds.

A two-year fix from NatWest, with no product fee and a 75pc loan, will now cost a buy-to-let investor 6.79pc in interest, up from 5.22pc.

On a £250,000 loan, this is a difference in monthly payments of £327 if a landlord chooses to pay back the interest only – which the majority (80pc) do. In other words, that is a jump in repayments from £1,088 to £1,415.

Catherine Mann, a member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, warned today that renters are also affected by mortgage refinancing by their landlords.

She added: “In some cases we can argue that the renters have less ability to affect that discussion, whereas a direct mortgage-holder can negotiate with their bank.”

NatWest is not the only major lender to pull swathes of rates today. This morning, Santander announced it would temporarily withdraw all its mortgages for new customers tonight as more lenders struggle to price in swap rate volatility.

Similarly, Leeds Building Society said it would withdraw a handful of its buy-to-let products by midnight tonight.

