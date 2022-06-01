The death knell for SPACs?

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

It's a tough day for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, which had already fallen out of favor after roughly 18 months in the limelight.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is planning a bill that targets the SPAC industry, her office announced today. Called the "SPAC Accountability Act of 2022," the bill would expand the legal liability of parties involved in SPAC transactions, close loopholes that SPACs have "long exploited to make overblown projections," and lock in longer the investors sponsoring a deal.

Even if the bill never passes, the SEC is today concluding a 60-day public comment period on a number of its own proposed guidelines for SPACs, specifically around disclosures, marketing practices and third-party oversight.

As TechCrunch noted in a weekend look at the astonishing number of electric vehicle SPACs to flounder, assuming the SEC's rules are approved, the barrier of entry to going public via a SPAC will rise to the same level as companies choosing the more traditional IPO listing process, including to hold liable banks associated with SPACs for misstatements related to the merger. (To protect itself, Goldman Sachs has already said it's no longer working with most SPACs that it took public and pausing work with new SPAC issuance.)

It's not as if either initiative will abruptly stop SPACs in their tracks. They'd already begun losing momentum last year, when the SEC warned in March 2021 that SPACs weren’t accounting correctly for investor incentives called warrants. Indeed, while 247 SPACs were closed in 2020, most of the SPACs raised last year (613!) came together in the first half of the year, before the SEC made it quite so plain that it planned to do more on the regulatory front.

Now those many blank-check companies need to find suitable targets in a market turned bearish, and the clock is ticking. Given that blank-check companies are typically expected to find and merge with a target company within 24 months of investors funding the SPAC, if those hundreds of companies can't complete mergers with candidate companies within the first half of next year, they'll either have to wind down (which can means millions of lost dollars for SPAC sponsors) or else seek out shareholder approval for extensions.

It's even worse than it sounds. With the time between when a deal is announced to when the SEC has time to review it taking up to five months, according to SPACInsider founder Kristi Marvin, even SPACs that strike a deal tomorrow couldn't ask their shareholders to vote on it until roughly November.

In fact, while lawmakers and regulators seem late to the party, they will undoubtedly be watching for unnatural acts as SPAC sponsors do everything in their power to cross the finish line.

Already, a number of SPAC sponsors has already begun to ask their shareholders for more time to get a deal done, some of them apparently hoping investors might warm again to the once-obscure financial vehicles. Magnum Opus, the SPAC that planned to take Forbes to take it public, filed two deadline extensions this year after announcing the merger last August. It would have needed to obtain its shareholders' approval for an extension yet again to keep the deal alive; instead, reports the New York Times, Forbes just scrubbed the deal.

Also bound to happen more: SPACs that announce target companies outside of their area of expertise, and more redemptions that leave SPACs with far less cash on hand for their mergers.

Surf Air Mobility is a perfect example of both. A nearly 11-year-old electric aviation and air travel company in Los Angeles that operates via a membership model, it recently announced it would be going public via a merger with the SPAC Tuscan Holdings Corporation II, which came together in 2019.

Given that Tuscan was a little long in the tooth as SPACs go, it had to ask shareholders to approve an extension. It received their approval, though many backers redeemed their shares, shrinking the size of the capital pool Tuscan had to work with. With less capital to work with, Surf Air essentially lined up additional financing for itself.

Tuscan was originally targeting -- but not limited to -- a company in the cannabis industry to acquire, not a travel company. There's nothing legally wrong with that, underscores Marvin, who also observes that it isn't the first SPAC to shop far outside its preferred sector of interest.

Still, it could be another reason to give investors pause when SPAC sponsors need them to believe.

Consider an earlier SPAC, Hunter Maritime, which came together in 2016 with the help of Morgan Stanley to acquire one or more operating businesses in the international maritime shipping industry, per its original prospectus. Three years later, it acquired a China-based wealth manager instead and rebranded.

Today that combined company, NCF Wealth Holdings, is no longer a company.

"A lot of SPACs will liquidate over the next two years," says Matthew Kennedy, a senior IPO strategist at Renaissance Capital. "I think shareholders are just looking at [the performance of companies taken public via SPACs] and saying, 'Why would I hold this if I have a four out of five chance of losing money?'"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senator Warren plans bill to crack down on blank check deals

    Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is planning a bill to crack down on the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, industry after a "proliferation" of bad deals that have often resulted in huge losses for investors, according to a report to be released Tuesday seen by Reuters. Warren's forthcoming "SPAC Accountability Act of 2022" would increase the legal liability for a range of parties involved in such deals, enhance investor disclosures and lock up for a longer period early investors which bankroll the deals. While Warren's bill may struggle to gain traction this year with lawmakers focused on the midterm elections, it's likely to increase pressure on the industry which is already facing proposed new curbs from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • OHSAA girls lacrosse: Upper Arlington, New Albany to face off for Division I state title

    Upper Arlington and New Albany will face off for the Division I state championship at 4 p.m. June 4 at Historic Crew Stadium.

  • Chick-fil-A taps Refraction AI for autonomous delivery pilot

    When Refraction AI was founded in 2019, its goal was to use robotics to bring down the cost of last-mile delivery. Over the past couple of years, the startup has worked directly with restaurants in its hometown of Ann Arbor, Michigan, to offer its bike-lane bound robots as a logistics layer for customers, rather than trying to be another DoorDash or UberEats. A little less than a year ago, Refraction moved its commercial operations down to Austin, Texas, where it continued cultivating individual relationships with restaurants.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for May 31st

    T, PYPL, and WMT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on May 31, 2022.

  • REITs vs. Rental Property: Here's Which Strategy Has Made Me More Money

    Over that time, I've always had a job and saved, read hundreds of books on investing, paid attention to  stock market news, gotten degrees in finance, and more. TL;DR: I've spent a lot of time, energy, and money on the stock market. To illustrate this concept, and to show how some of the principles I've followed in real estate investing would've improved my stock market returns, I'm going to compare two investments I made around the same time.

  • Longtime partner suing former Washington QB Mark Rypien

    The former longtime partner of ex-NFL quarterback Mark Rypien has filed a personal injury lawsuit against him alleging years of physical and emotional abuse.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Rise in 2022? JPMorgan Chase Just Dropped a Big Hint

    The Federal Reserve's recently released meeting minutes show it might be more aggressive with rate hikes than initially anticipated.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your PayPal (PYPL) Shares Before it Becomes Too Late?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Core Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of -6.79% gross of fees (-6.89% net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 […]

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    All tech stocks are seemingly dropping, making it challenging to determine what innovative companies are worth buying today. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 23% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even more. Shares of the streaming platform giant have flatlined over the past three years.