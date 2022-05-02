What we about the death of Knox County deputy Nicholas Weist

The police car of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist is displayed in front of the office at 152 S Kellogg St. in Galesburg, where people paying their respects have left flowers. Weist was killed Friday when he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.

Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist was hit and killed by a car Friday morning as he was setting out spike strips at the intersection of U.S. Route 150 and 150th Avenue to stop a vehicle fleeing from Galesburg police.

The suspect's vehicle struck Weist and then crashed in a field north of the intersection. Galesburg officers apprehended the suspect, Daylon K. Richardson, after a brief foot pursuit.

The incident started when Galesburg Police officers responded to a call about a suspect with a gun at Circle K Gas Station on Main Street at 8 a.m. Friday. Two officers found the suspect's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped north on Henderson Street ignoring stop lights and trying to elude the police. The chase continued out of Galesburg on U.S. Route 150 until hitting the spike strips and deputy.

It's not clear yet who was at the scene besides Weist and how many were eyewitnesses to the deputy being struck the vehicle.

Fallen Knox County deputy named; Granite City man charged with murder

What are the criminal charges?

Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty said that Richardson has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding. Those are crimes allegedly committed in Henry County.

The Illinois State Police will continue its investigation into the entirety of the case, including the incident initiated the call to police. Runty said she may add to the charges.

Beyond that, Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin will consider other possible crimes committed while still in Knox County. At a press conference Friday at Galesburg City Hall, Karlin said there is evidence that a gun was fired from the fleeing vehicle during the pursuit.

Who was deputy Weist?

Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist

The deputy killed Friday was 34 years old. He began his career at the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on May 22, 2018, as a road deputy. Weist was a graduate of the law enforcement program at Western Illinois University. The deputy's patrol car sits outside the Knox County Sheriff's Office as a tribute to the deputy. On Sunday cars drove through the parking lot to pay respects to Weist. Many have left flowers at the base of the car.

In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said it is working with Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors on plans for Deputy Weist’s services. The department has not yet set up an official donation account. Residents are asked to monitor the department's Facebook page for updates.

The village of Alpha posted on Facebook asking that people gather at Gazebo Park at 3 p.m. Monday. The village has 300 feet of blue ribbons and is asking volunteers to put blue ribbons on every post, pole and tree along U.S. 150 in honor of Deputy Weist.

What do we know about the suspect?

Richardson, 22, of Granite City has been charged in the death of Deputy Weist. Police have not yet said why Richardson was in Galesburg or specifically at Circle K on Main Street when the police were called.

Capt. Christopher Endress, Zone 2 commander for the Illinois State Police, said that Richardson had active warrants for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, crimes against persons and mob action, “all out of southern Illinois.”

Among the items included on the police car of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist is a Bible.

What's next in court?

Richardson is currently being held at the Henry County Jail with no bond, Runty said during a Friday afternoon news conference. Richardson’s preliminary hearing will take place at 2 p.m. May 9 in the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge.

What law enforcement are saying?

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police issued the following statements on the line-of-duty death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist:

“Simple words cannot express the profound grief we feel at the loss of our friend, colleague and law enforcement brother Nick Weist,” Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood said. “Nick died performing a job he loved, protecting the citizens of Knox County, and his heroic sacrifice will always be remembered.” — Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood

“Every law enforcement officer knows the worst can happen every time they go to work, but heroes like Nick still put on a badge every day to serve and protect their fellow citizens,” said Shawn Roselieb, Executive Director of the FOP Labor Council, the labor union that represents Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies. “Nick was a dedicated public servant. His loss touches everyone, and he will be deeply and sorely missed.” — Illinois FOP Labor Council Executive Director Shawn Roselieb

