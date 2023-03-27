Jereme Cosby, a 50-year-old inmate, was found unresponsive and with injuries in his shared housing unit on Saturday at Lewis Prison in Buckeye.

Staff began conducting life-saving measures, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. Responding paramedics, in consultation with medical staff at Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, declared Cosby dead.

According to the statement, the incident is being treated as a suspected homicide and an investigation is being conducted.

Cosby was admitted into custody in 2006 after he was sentenced out of Mohave County for first-degree murder. According to inmate records, Cosby was serving a life sentence.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Death of Lewis Prison inmate investigated as homicide