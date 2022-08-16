Death in Lexington neighborhood under investigation, police say

An investigation is underway following a death, the Lexington Police Department said Tuesday morning.

The death happened on Wigeon Drive in the Mallard Lakes neighborhood, according to police. That’s between North Lake Drive and Main Street.

There was no word when the death happened, or the number of people involved in the incident.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the death, but has not publicly identified anyone who died, or a cause of death.

Officers are on the scene, and expected to be there for several hours, police said.

Police said the death is considered an “isolated incident and the neighborhood is safe.”

No arrests have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.