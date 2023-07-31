Death in Lexington under investigation and road near crime scene is closed, police say

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an early morning death.

The death happened in Phase I of the Victorian Lakes Motor Home Park, according to police. That’s near the intersection with Sunset Boulevard, about 2 miles from Exit 61 on Interstate 20.

Information about when the incident happened and the cause of death was not available.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported by police.

There was no word if there is a search for a killer, or killers, or a motive for the deadly incident.

Police are asking for the public’s help and are looking for witnesses or anyone who was at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 803-359-6260, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Along with police and the coroner, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death.

As the investigation continues, traffic will be affected as police said the road near the crime scene will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.