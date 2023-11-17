Death in Lima mobile home park believed to be homicide

Nov. 16—LIMA — Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman that is believed to be a homicide.

According to a statement Thursday from the Allen County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday to the Offenbacher mobile home park, located in the 1900 block of East Elm Street in Lima, in reference to a wellness check.

Upon their arrival deputies found Nikole Burgess deceased in her residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Lt. Brett Rider at 419-993-1425 or 419-227-3535.