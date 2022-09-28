Death linked to carbon monoxide

Sep. 28—HIGH POINT — A man whose body was discovered Monday in a residence along with several dead dogs died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.

The carbon monoxide that killed Robert R. Baker, 39, probably was produced by an electric generator in operation in the home, the High Point Police Department said Wednesday.

When the bodies were found Monday in a house in the 900 block of Amos Street in the southwestern part of the city, all were in stages of decomposition, indicating they had been dead for days.

Police initially considered the possibility that Baker's death was a homicide, but a medical examination found no signs of trauma to the body.