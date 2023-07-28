Death of man deemed suspicious, under investigation by Springfield police

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Springfield.

Officers and medics were called out to the 1200 block of Warder Street at 3 p.m. on reports of a deceased person.

When crews got on scene, they pronounced a 66-year-old man dead and determined that his death did not appear to be from natural causes, according to Springfield Police Dispatch and our crew on the scene.

The man has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide updates as we learn more.