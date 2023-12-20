Death of man in Desert Hot Springs being investigated as a homicide

Desert Hot Springs police are investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

Officers found an adult male, apparently suffering from gunshot wounds, near the 66-700 block of Park Lane around 7:02 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the department said in a statement. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are asking that anyone who might have information surrounding the incident call Detective Celia Romero at 760-329-2904 ext. 394, Detective Sergeant Chris Saucier at 760-329-2904 ext. 382, or to report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

