Death of man in Elkhart County jail facility being investigated

ELKHART — The Monday morning death of a man found unresponsive in the Elkhart County Corrections Center is being investigated by the county's Homicide Unit.

A news release said Brent Dennis, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at 1:51 a.m. Monday. Jail staff and police officers called to the scene performed life-saving measures on Dennis before paramedics from the Concord Fire Department arrived and continued the measures. Dennis was pronounced dead at the jail facility, officials said.

The Elkhart County coroner and the county homicide investigators were called in to look into the death, which the release said is protocol when a death takes place in the jail facility.

Officials said in a release that Dennis was arrested Sept. 12 on three warrants involving theft, DUI and resisting law enforcement. He was taken to the jail facility and held there since that date.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Man, 33, dies in Elkhart County jail facility