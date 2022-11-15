Death of man found ‘bloodied and unresponsive’ in Essex last week ruled a homicide, Baltimore County Police say

The death of a 67-year-old man whom officers found in Essex last week has been ruled a homicide, Baltimore County Police said.

Police were called to the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard on Nov. 8 for a report of a cardiac arrest. When officers arrived in the 400 block of Eastern Boulevard, they found Michael Abey “bloodied and unresponsive,” police said. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Abey was shot multiple times, an autopsy found.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 410-307-2020.