Death of man found dead on Nashville street outside J.C. Napier ruled criminal homicide

The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined a man found dead along city streets in September died as a result of criminal homicide, Nashville police announced Friday.

Kenneth Williams, 57, was discovered on the ground by a passerby on Lewis Street near J.C. Napier Homes on Sept. 26, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

According to investigators, Williams had suffered severe head injuries and had been dead for several hours before he was found. Initially, detectives were not able to find any witnesses or video surveillance in the area where he was found.

Over the course of the investigation, police said, detectives learned from a source that Williams’ injuries may have been caused during a physical fight.

The motive behind the assault and the identity of the suspect involved in the fight remained under investigation Friday.

Anyone with information on Williams’ death or who may be responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Death of man found dead outside J.C. Napier ruled criminal homicide