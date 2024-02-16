Death of man found dead at Salem park leaves unanswered questions, frustrates family

The family of Cristihan Meza Reyes, pictured here with his daughter Monse in 2016, is searching for answers following his death.

The family of a man found dead last month at Marion Square Park in downtown Salem is searching for answers as to what killed Cristihan Meza Reyes, a 41-year-old father of seven.

Police found Meza Reyes at the park the morning of Jan. 4. He had been missing for one day, and his family was searching for him. Due to the location of his death, those close to him suspect investigators assumed he was homeless and died of a drug overdose.

"My father was not a drug addict nor was he homeless," Vianey Meza said. "He was so young. We've never experienced a loss like this."

She said her father was a skilled, hardworking agricultural worker. He loved to watch soccer and spent his time off work playing with his kids, including 3-year-old twins and a kindergartner.

Meza, a Willamette University student with plans to be a doctor, said her father was proud of his children pursuing an education.

The family of Cristihan Meza Reyes, pictured here with his twins Melissa and Esmeralda in 2021, is searching for answers following his death.

Family of Cristihan Meza Reyes frustrated with Salem Police investigation

From the beginning, Meza said her family has been frustrated with the investigation. They were initially called and told he was in critical condition at the hospital. Meza said that turned out to be a fingerprint miscommunication. Her father was not at the hospital; he was in a nearby funeral home.

Despite drugs not being found near his body, Meza said the medical examiner's office said they believed his death was an overdose and an autopsy was not done. Instead, her family must wait months for a toxicology report ordered by the medical examiner's office to confirm or disprove the theory.

Meza said she asked investigators what would happen if the toxicology came back negative.

"(Investigators) responded by saying that nothing would be done and that they wouldn't do an investigation," Meza said. "His cause of death would be labeled as unknown."

The uncertainty means the family is unable to return his body to Mexico for burial. Transportation services are refusing to fly his body until a cause of death is determined.

What we know about the Salem Police death investigation

Family members said Meza Reyes was near the park to attend a class at Bridgeway Recovery and his belongings, including backpack, identification, phone and bicycle, were never recovered. Meza said her father had a large bump on his forehead, a large cut near a swollen eye, heavy dark bruising on his entire left arm and developing bruises on his chest.

Only the facial injuries were mentioned in the police report. And despite police telling her they spoke to multiple witnesses, Meza Reyes said only one witness and three officers were listed in the report.

The missing personal items and the injuries spurred his family to suspect possible foul play.

Salem Police confirmed a death investigation was done the morning of Jan. 4.

"The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office death investigator also responded and found no indication of foul play in the incident," Salem police spokeswoman Angela Hedrick said. "Given that determination, no criminal investigation was initiated."

Salem Police said the medical examiner's office has processes in place for the final determination of the cause of death.

The family of Cristihan Meza Reyes, pictured here with his daughter Crystal in 2017, is searching for answers following his death.

Salem officials comment on death investigation

Meza attended the Feb. 12 Salem City Council meeting and urged police to reopen the investigation.

"We are not content with the number of errors that have taken place," she said. "We want to be completely confident that his death is being documented correctly and that he is given the proper justice that he deserves."

Chief Trevor Womack spoke after Meza addressed the council and apologized for her family's loss.

"We care, and I, too, want to make sure that circumstances are completely documented and followed up on. I know you're bouncing around between speaking to a detective and the medical examiner's office where that case now resides," Womack said. "I want to help facilitate that conversation as best I can."

Meza Reyes's family left searching for answers

Meza Reyes's death left his family reeling. With the main provider gone and six kids still at home, Meza's mom returned to work. The youngest kids are struggling to understand the loss.

The experience has shaken their faith in the justice system. Meza said she and her family are looking for witnesses and surveillance footage to help them find out what happened in the hours before her father's death.

The spot where he was found is always busy, she said.

"There's 100% a person that knows what happened and saw something," Meza said.

She and her family plan to continue searching for answers. A GoFundMe was started to help with funeral and transportation costs. Meza asked anyone with information to reach out to her at 20davier.me@gmail.com.

