Death of man found in Eastmoor alley remains unsolved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are still searching for leads in the fatal shooting of a man found in an East Side alley.

On Sept. 15, 2020, police responded to reports of shots fired and found 57-year-old David Olson lying in an alley behind the 700 block of South Weyant Avenue, in Eastmoor. Columbus Fire Department medics took Olson to Grant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting, which occurred at 12:23 p.m., did not produce any leads or suspects during an immediate investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.

