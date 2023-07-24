Death of man found in Merritt Island water deemed ‘suspicious,’ authorities say

Brevard County deputies are trying to figure out what led to the death of a person found at a park on Merritt Island.

Someone walking their dog earlier Monday noticed the body floating in the water at Water Way Park, just off State Road 520 on Merritt Island.

READ: 2 disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean

The death is being called “suspicious” and deputies are working to locate the victim’s family. Deputies aren’t releasing the man’s name until his family has been notified.

Investigators said this all happened sometime after midnight.

READ: Officials: 3 suitcases with human remains found; police release description of victim

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigators were still collecting evidence in the suspicious death as of Monday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if the man found lived locally or not.

READ: Police search for woman accused of shooting 3 people near Daytona Beach nightclub

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.