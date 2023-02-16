Death of man found off I-81 in Dunmore does not 'look suspicious,' police say

Feb. 16—After the discovery Wednesday night of a man's body in a drain by Interstate 81 in Dunmore, a state police spokesman said the death does not "look suspicious" but it remains under investigation.

Authorities declined Thursday morning to identify the man, who was described as being in his 30s, because his family has not yet been notified, Trooper Robert Urban said. The state police were contacted by Dunmore authorities shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Dunmore Police Chief Sal Marchese said he was notified shortly after 10 p.m.

The man's remains were discovered near the Throop/Dunmore exit by two people out geocaching, a treasure hunting game where players use GPS to uncover hidden objects.

An autopsy is scheduled later Thursday, Urban said.

Urban said his body was found next to evidence of marijuana and pill use.

In addition to the coroner and state police, the death is under investigation by the Dunmore Police Department and the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office, Rowland said.

The Dunmore Fire Department assisted in the recovery of the man's remains.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.