Death of man found in Peachtree Creek ruled homicide, Atlanta police say

The death of a man who was found dead in a creek on Sunday has been ruled a homicide, according to Atlanta police.

Police were called out to the 1100 block of Lakeshore Crossing NE just before 2:30 p.m. after the man was found in Peachtree Creek.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told police the man had suffered a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma.

Police have still not identified the man who they found dead.

It is also unclear if there are any suspects in this homicide.

Police are continuing to investigate the man’s death.

