Death of man found in road in Bridgeville is homicide: police

The death of a man found on a roadway in Bridgeville Saturday afternoon was declared a homicide by Delaware State Police.

Authorities said troopers responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville. Upon arrival, they discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim's identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

A preliminary police investigation found the victim was engaged in conversation with a large group of people on Mill Park Drive. During this interaction an unknown suspect shot the victim and the crowd of people fled.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or emailing daniel.grassi@delaware.gov.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man found in Bridgeville road Saturday died from gunshot